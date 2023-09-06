MONUMENTAL MILESTONE: Cranberry’s Ayanna Ferringer Reaches 500 Career Kills, an Impressive Number for a Middle Hitter

SENECA, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Ayanna Ferringer soared into the air, swung her powerful right arm and sent the volleyball screaming to the floor.

It was match point and lifted Cranberry to a hard-fought, four-set win over Rocky Grove last Thursday.

But it was much more than that for Ferringer.

It was also a milestone kill.

(Pictured above, Ayanna Ferringer is all smiles after reaching 500 career kills in a win over Rocky Grove last Thursday)

Ferringer, a senior, needed 19 kills in that match against Rocky Grove to reach 500 in her career — a milestone for a hitter in volleyball on par with 1,000 career points for a basketball player.

She had no idea that the match-winner was also her 500th.

“I didn’t really know,” Ferringer said. “I was just focused on what I could do for the team to win the game. I didn’t know it was my 19th until I saw my coach walking over.

“It’s pretty crazy,” she added. “I guess it just shows that hard work and effort will get you far. It’s pretty cool.”

Ferringer knew she was closing in on 500 kills in her career, but had little inkling of how close she was until recently.

She was aware she needed 19 heading into the showdown with Rocky Grove, but figured she’s have to wait until the next match to get it.

Nineteen is a big number, Ferringer said. No one expects to get 19 kills in a single night, even someone as talented as the 5-foot-10 Cranberry middle hitter.

“People were talking about it at school and asked me about it,” Ferringer said. “I hadn’t really thought about it much until they started talking about it. Then that night, I did hear how many more I needed.”

Ferringer is off to a torrid start already this season for the Berries.

Last year, she had a big campaign with 244 kills, 54 blocks and 53 digs. She was also stellar at the service line at 96% and 27 aces.

Reaching 500 career kills was memorable moment for Ferringer, who had lots of people there to celebrate with her.

“The game was against Rocky Grove and some of those girls play on my travel team, so that was neat to share it with them,” Ferringer said. “My other travel coach was there. And my family and friends were there, so it was really special.”

Ferringer is also one of the unquestioned leaders of a young team.

Cranberry has some high hopes this season and is off to a 2-1 start.

“I think it’s just making adjustments from last season,” Ferringer said. “We have a brand new group of girls, so we’re learning our abilities and weaknesses and strengths and just moving forward. I think we’ll be pretty solid.

“We started off our opening night against Clarion and we didn’t win,” she added. “It was a lot of figuring out where each person needs to be and just making little tweaks here and there, but it was definitely a good learning experience for everyone.”

Ferringer’s ability to get kills is also remarkable because of the position she plays.

Middle hitters aren’t typically the main offensive threats at the net for teams. That’s usually the outside and right-side hitters.

Middles are asked mostly to block and get some key kills here and there.

But Ferringer is different — and so is getting 500 career kills as a middle.

“I think it’s pretty cool simply because a middle usually doesn’t get the ball as much,” Ferringer said. “Usually it’s your outside because it’s where your powerhouse hitter is.”

Ferringer has also seen lots of attention heaped upon her. She saw a lot of double-blocks last season and has seen a great deal of them already this campaign.

It has forced Ferringer to adjust. She can no longer just leap and swing and overpower the ball for kills and points. She had to be smarter, more tactical, pick her spots.

It’s a test she has embraced.

“Pretty much every team so far has doubled up on me, which is always a challenge,” Ferringer siad. “I have to be smart about it and place the ball in spots that are hard to get to. Try to find that secret spot.”

Ferringer is still uncertain about her volleyball future after Cranberry.

She knows she wants to play at the next level. She just isn’t so sure where that will be.

Ferringer is taking a wait-and-see approach.

“I’m still unsure. Maybe toward the end of the season I’ll have a better idea,” she said. “I don’t right now. It can be stressful. I’m just going to see where this season takes me and go from there.”

