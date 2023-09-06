Clarion Limestone Soccer Trounces Brockway in Key D-9 Matchup

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – The Clarion Limestone Lions Boys Soccer team continued its 2023 season in positive fashion Tuesday September 5th, trouncing 2022 D9 playoff contender Brockway with a 7-2 win at the Lions’ field.

On another hot and muggy evening, the Lions knew the Brockway team was a force to be reckoned with due to their making the quarterfinals of the 2022 playoffs. Nathan Frederick started the Lions’ momentum when he found an open Dany Schweitzer on the right side of the field who then boomed a shot into the back of the net making the score 1-0. Frederick then fed the ball to Brenden Bettwy who shot only to be stopped by the Brockway goalie.

Brockway then shifted the momentum to the other side of the field when they kicked a corner kick into the goal box and after a few bounces in front of the goal, the ball went into the Lions’ net for the Lions’ first surrendered goal of the 3 game season making the score 1-1. Layton Dunn then assisted Wyatt Boyden with passes back and forth with Boyden scoring to make the Lions take the lead 2-1.

But Brockway wasn’t finished scoring just yet. After yet another corner kick, the Lions yielded another goal past goalie Isaac Lerch making the score all tied up 2-2.

That was all the Brockway team would be able to muster up against the stellar Lions defense anchored by team Co-Captain Jason Megnin. With some fancy footwork, co-captain Thomas Uckert shot a bender from the left corner that the Brockway goalie was surprised to see it bend towards him, making the save against Uckert. Boyden then had an opportunity where he kicked it to himself into the left corner then, turned around for a quick pass to Bettwy who shot to make the score 3-2. Schweitzer then found a clear angle and took a long shot only to have it bounce with a loud noise off the top crossbar.

Quinn O’Neil then got into the action when he headed the ball into the goal off a corner kick for a 4-2 lead. As both teams were tiring in the sweltering heat with a minute to go before the half, the ball came to a rest at the Brockway goalie’s feet. Seconds expired before a swift and opportunistic Frederick sprinted in to steal the lackadaisical goalie approach, taking a shot but was saved by the goalie going into the half.

Jason Megnin and Carter Brown were both on a mission to keep Lerch out of trouble the whole game but it was particularly evident in the second half. The defense stymied several quality advances by Brockway early and into the middle of the second half. Schweitzer had some terrific footwork taking on 4 defenders before finding Uckert who shot and scored making the score 5-2. The Brockway offense had another golden opportunity on a miscue by the Lions’ midfield with a clear shot about to be taken on Lerch when Brown shut down the shot kicking the ball to the side. Aiden Wilson had several advances late in the half with one having success where he found Martin Ormeno who slid the ball to Uckert for a 6-2 lead.

The culminating goal was scored by Bettwy on a magnificent header off a corner kick to make the score 7-2. Lerch finished the night with 12 saves. The Lions take their 3-0 record on the road next Tuesday, September 12th to Redbank where the start is scheduled for 5PM.

