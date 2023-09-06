SPONSORED: Nick’s Auto Body Offers Tips for Avoiding Deer Collisions
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – It’s getting to be that time of year again. The evening temps are dropping, the leaves are changing to their beautiful fall colors, and deer will be on the move.
Car collisions increase this time of year due to rutting and hunting activity and yearlings seeking new home ranges.
Nick’s Auto Body offers a few tips to navigate through this time of year:
Be vigilant. Watch from side to side as you drive, especially in areas of low visibility or where shrubs or grasses are near the road.
Watch for group behavior. Deer often travel in groups. If one deer crosses the road, slow down and watch for more to follow.
Be especially watchful at dusk and dawn when deer tend to be more active.
Use your high beams at night to see farther ahead. Slow down and watch for the eye-shine of deer near road edges.
Try to drive straight, avoiding swerving around wildlife; rather, try to brake firmly and blow your horn. Animals are easily confused. If you swerve, deer may run into the vehicle rather than away from it. And swerving could mean driving into another vehicle or off the road into poles or fences.
Slow down! Follow the marked speed limit and reduce your speeds, especially in areas of known high deer activity.
While some deer versus car collisions are just unavoidable, Nick’s Auto Body can get you back on the road.
Nick’s Auto Body is licensed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as a motor vehicle damage appraiser and is authorized by most major insurance companies as a direct repair facility. To speed up the claims process, Nick’s Auto Body is online with most major insurance companies.
Nick’s staff will strive to make your repair experience as painless as possible. They will help with filing claims, accept special scheduling requests for repairs, provide free pick-up and delivery, and arrange for rental vehicles if needed.
Nick’s Auto Body: 35 Alpha Lane (Former Seidles’s Collision Center)
Phone: 814-297-1600
https://www.nicksautobody.com/
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.