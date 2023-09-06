SPONSORED: Venango County Co-Op Has a Great Selection of New Fall Decor
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Stop by Venango County Co-Op for a great selection of fall items and decor.
The Fall season is approaching and the vendors have been busy bringing in new items to help you get ready for the crisp, cool weather.
Welcome guests to your home with a new beautiful Fall wreath and decorate the inside of your home with fun seasonal decor.
Shop often as some items are one of a kind and can only be found at the co-op!
The Venango County Co-Op has over a hundred locally-owned businesses and thousands of handmade crafts, gifts, collectibles, antiques, and a whole lot more all under one roof.
When you shop at the Venango County Co-Op you support small businesses.
Venango County Co-Op Hours
Wednesday through Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Venango County Co-Op is an indoor co-op located in the old Sears store inside the Cranberry Mall with various crafters, vendors, antiques, handmade items, furniture, and collectibles.
The Cranberry Mall is located at 6945 US-322, Cranberry, PA 16319.
