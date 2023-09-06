Stephen W. Gourley, 61, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Sunday morning, September 3, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital ER.

He was born on September 12, 1961 in Clarion; son of the late Wayne Bennett and Ethel Groves Gourley.

Steve was a graduate of Clarion Limestone High School.

He married the love of his life, Cecilia McMillen, on August 16, 1990. She survives him.

Steve was currently working at Clarion Bathware in the acrylics department.

He was a member of the Glass, Molders, Pottery, Plastics and Allied Workers International Union.

Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing and being with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He would drop anything he was doing to help any of his grandchildren or great grandchildren in need.

In addition to his wife, Cecilia; Steve is survived by his son, Levi Gourley of Clarion; his step-children, Denea Gourley of Shippenville, Diane Fleming of Strattanville, David Fleming and his wife, Brenda, of North Carolina, and Lee Aaron Fleming and his wife, Christal, also of North Carolina; along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is also survived by his siblings, Lois Delucia, Diana Hough and her husband, Jeff, and Vernon Gourley and his wife, Denea; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his sister, Sylvia Hildebrant and a grandson, Tristan Fleming.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Steve’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or services.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

