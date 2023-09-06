William (Bill) Brochetti’s children sadly announce his passing on August 31, 2023.

He was born 3-29-27 in Rochester NY and raised in Reynoldsville, Pa.

Upon graduating high school he enlisted in the US Navy and served in the South Pacific until WWII’s end.

Returning home he entered Clarion State Teacher’s College.

While there he majored in science, was a member of the tennis team and Sigma tau Gamma.

He also met and fell in love with his wife of 71 years Florence Spak.

They both pursued careers in education.

Dad was a teacher/coach in his early career at Summerville High School, then at Clarion High School where he later became guidance counselor for 35+ years.

He was proud to be a part of CHS and Immaculate Conception church families.

He was also very active in the American Legion as a chaplain to honor Veterans funerals.

Dad was predeceased by his wife Florence, parents Stanley and Mary, and his brother Charles and wife Natalie.

He is survived by immediate family Greg (Deborah), Denise and Michael Brochetti and Diane (Peter) Nachtwey, grandchildren Justin and Mallary Brochetti and Jessica (Kyle) Bradley, and his great grand children Morgan and Skyler Bradley.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Church: 715 Main St. Clarion, PA 16214.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.

Interment will follow at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

