On Saturday, August 26th, William “Bill” Travis Grinstead, Jr. (89), of Franklin, PA, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer, his wife at his side.

Born September 7th, 1933 in Edwardsville, Illinois, to William Grinstead, Sr. and Mary Grinstead, Bill was one of eight children.

He was the first boy to arrive in the family after 4 sisters being born, Wilma, Joyce, Virginia and Betty. His brothers, John, Bob and David followed, to round out the eight siblings.

Bill lived a full and happy life of family, simple times, service, and travel.

He especially loved Florida, Toronto and Hong Kong.

Bill initially attended the University of Illinois and later graduated from Michigan State University with a Bachelors degree in Forestry and Park Management.

He was very musically talented and well versed with numerous instruments.

Bill proudly played in several orchestras and marching bands to include the Franklin Silver Cornet Band, one of the oldest volunteer community bands in the United States.

Bill cared for his family, served his country, helped his neighbors, and would lend a hand to friends and strangers alike.

He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Washington, D.C., where he met his wife of nearly 67 years, Gwen Lee (Anderson) Grinstead, who was working for the U.S. Navy as a civilian at the time.

Married near Titusville, PA at the Plumer United Presbyterian Church, Bill and Gwen had three children.

Bill helped his parents build the family’s Bil-Mar Beach Resort on Lake Manistique, Michigan, that became a favorite summer vacation spot for the entire Grinstead family.

Bill worked for Park Management in Michigan, Maryland and Pennsylvania before going into a long Social Services career, where he served in Michigan and Pennsylvania, retiring in 1992 from Polk State Center in Pennsylvania, a care facility for People with Intellectual Disabilities.

Bill loved nature, motorcycles, playing tennis, basketball, volleyball, racquetball, watching tennis and vigorously supported high school tennis teams.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, Bill Sr. and Mary, his sisters, Joyce, Betty, and Wilma, his brother, John, and his grandson, TJ Bauer.

He is survived by his wife, Gwen, children, Pam, Steve (wife Frances), and Drew (wife Shannon), his sister, Virginia, his brothers, David and Bob and his grandchildren Travis, Gabriella (husband Austin), Cassandra, Michael, Grace and Caroline.

Bill requested that upon death, his body be donated for medical research.

The donation of one’s body upon death is a unique gift that provides a source of knowledge and training that cannot be substituted by any other means. For the donor, it is a final act of giving that extends beyond the immediate utilization of the body.

It is a gift that helps to establish the foundation of our future health care professionals in learning about the intricacies of the human body.

Anyone who knew Bill would appreciate his tremendous self sacrifice and giving to others, even in death.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who are able, make a contribution to the charity of their choice.

Per Bill’s request, there will be no services or funeral.

