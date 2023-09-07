7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Thursday, September 7, 2023 @ 12:09 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday
A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
