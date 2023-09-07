Area Woman Injured in Crash on Route 28

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash on State Route 28 in Redbank Township.

According to a September 7 release, Clarion-based State Police say 30-year-old Destinee-Victoria Harris, of Brookville, was traveling north on State Route 28 in Redbank Township, Clarion County, around 7:52 p.m. on Monday, August 28.

Police say a deer ran across the roadway in front of Harris’ 2022 Hyundai Elantra.

Harris attempted to miss the deer, but was unable to avoid a collision and struck it, police said.

Harris suffered an injury to her wrist from the crash, but she was not transported.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by a private entity.

