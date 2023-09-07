BREAKING NEWS: Venango County Man Charged With Homicide by Vehicle in 2022 Crash

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man was arrested on Wednesday on homicide by vehicle and related charges stemming from a crash that occurred on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township nearly a year ago.

According to a release issued by Franklin-based State Police, an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Logan W. Miller, of Seneca, was obtained on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, on charges of homicide by vehicle while DUI and other related charges.

Police say Miller was subsequently located and taken into custody without incident.

He was arraigned and placed in the Venango County Prison pending a preliminary hearing.

Initial Details of the October 27, 2022 Crash

According to PSP Franklin, around 8:46 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, Logan Miller was traveling south on Innis Street in a 2008 BMW 535 Series. Miller was in the right lane of travel, near its intersection with State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say a pedestrian–61-year-old Michael McSparren, of Oil City–entered the right traffic lane of Innis Street and was struck by Miller’s vehicle. Miller reportedly attempted to veer right to avoid the collision.

McSparren was initially transported to UPMC Northwest for suspected serious injuries and then airlifted by STAT MedEvac to UPMC Hamot where he succumbed to his injuries.

McSparren died at 11:01 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

His manner of death is listed as multiple blunt force trauma, while his death has been ruled accidental, according to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook.

“He was struck in front of his home taking the garbage out apparently,” Cook told exploreVenango.com.

According to police, Miller was placed under arrest at the scene for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

He was using a seat belt and suffered suspected minor injuries.

Additional details of the crime and specific charges will be provided upon court document filings and the receipt of a criminal complaint.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.