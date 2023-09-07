Charles ‘Char’ Spencer Nicholson, 53, of Grampian, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023.

He was born on August 23, 1970 in Brookville, a son of Polly (Hatten) Clapsaddle.

Char attended DuBois Area High School then became a handyman.

He was a hard worker and would give anyone a hand.

He was known as Char-Char by many nieces and nephews and kids he’s watched over the years.

He is survived by his mother, Polly Clapsaddle of Grampian; three sisters, Lisa Haught and husband Steve of Punxsutawney, Dreama Smith and husband Doug of Caneaden, NY, and Belinda Sehlke and husband Tracy of Brockway; four brothers, Tom Nicholson of Stump Creek, Mike Nicholson and wife Gina of Reynoldsville, Rodney Nicholson and wife Penny of Clarendon, and Robert Nicholson and wife Val of Knox; an aunt, Maude Johnson of Curwensville; and too many nieces and nephews to name.

He was also preceded in death by two sistera, Roxann Overman and her husband, Norman, and Bridget Sparks; Papa Tom Clapsaddle; father, James ‘Red’ Spencer; and two sisters-in-law, Vicki Nicholson and Deb Nicholson.

A memorial service will be held at the Bible Fellowship Church, 6706 Chestnut Grove Highway, Luthersburg, PA 15848 on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 1 PM.

A Celebration of Life will follow at the Grampian Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Bible Fellowship Church.

If you’re in need of help from alcohol, drugs, or a toxic relationship, please ask for help so another family won’t have to go through this.

Contact the Suicide and Crisis Hotline at 988.

Psalm 34:18.

PA Simple Cremation, Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.

