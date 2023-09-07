Chester Lawrence Roxberry, Sr., of Franklin, passed away on September 1, 2023, at his residence.

Born in Clintonville, PA on October 22, 1932, he was the son of the late Jessie J. and Goldie M. (Williams) Roxberry.

Chester proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war era.

On February 14, 1953, he married the love of his life, the former Sara M. Mays. She preceded him in death in 2001.

After 38 years of employment, Chester retired from Joy Mining Manufacturing Co.

In that time, he was a Machinist for 21 years, the remaining years he worked in the Assembly Department.

In Chester’s younger years, he enjoyed hunting, and through his walk of life, he developed a love for riding his Harley.

Chester was very talented and was considered a “Jack of all trades, Master of many”.

As a gunsmith, he owned and operated his own gun shop.

He built and repaired various guns as well as reloading ammo.

Chester created works of art such as handcrafted knives, the well-known Ramrod, the famous Shotgun Lamps, and many other masterpieces.

Through the creations he built and memories he created, his legacy will continue to live on.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Chester Roxberry, Jr and Kenneth L. Roxberry (Karen Wood); his grandchildren, Cody (Michelle) Roxberry, Bobby Roxberry, Pamela Roxberry, Thomas Zerbe, Betty Caltagarone; his great-grandchildren, Korie Roxberry, Sara Roxberry, Jason Collins, Angel Collins, Elizabeth Collins, Jacob Collins, Eric K., and Noah Zerbe; his nieces and nephews, DeWoody (Lena) Roxberry, Rex Allen Roxberry, April (Matt) Lausch and Nick (Barb) Roxberry; his great nieces and nephews, DeWoody (Dena) Roxberry, Jr., Mike Roxberry, Melondy (Ed) Mattocks; his great-great nieces and nephews, Coleton, Levi, Eddie, Gabriel, Ethan, Simon, Skyler, Jason, Alicia, Derek, Samantha, and Clayton.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Diane Roxberry in 2022 and his brothers, Edward Carl Roxberry, Sr., Harry Roxberry, and Braden Roxberry; his nephews and nieces, Lawrence Roxberry, Edward Carl Roxberry Jr., Betty Roxberry, and Darlene Foriska.

A graveside service for Chester will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Graham Cemetery, 606 Belmar Road, Franklin with military honors accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard. Following will be a memorial motorcycle ride from Graham Cemetery and around Belmar Hill to 801 Pioneer Road, Franklin where a Celebration of Chester’s Life will begin after the memorial ride is completed. We welcome all to share the good times and memories made.

Chester will be laid to rest next to his wife at Graham Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Chester’s name to the VETS Honor Guard, PO Box 137, Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Chester’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.