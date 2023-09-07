 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Ground Beef Taco Salad

Thursday, September 7, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Your family will beg you to make this again once they get a taste of its goodness!

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef
1 envelope reduced-sodium taco seasoning

3/4 cup water
1 medium head iceberg lettuce, torn (about 8 cups)
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
2 cups broken nacho-flavored tortilla chips
1/4 cup Catalina salad dressing

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat 6-8 minutes or until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles; drain. Stir in taco seasoning and water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 4-6 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally. Cool slightly.

-In a large bowl, toss lettuce with cheese. Top with beef mixture and chips; drizzle with dressing and toss to combine. Serve immediately.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


