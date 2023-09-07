Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Ground Beef Taco Salad

Your family will beg you to make this again once they get a taste of its goodness!

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 envelope reduced-sodium taco seasoning



3/4 cup water1 medium head iceberg lettuce, torn (about 8 cups)2 cups shredded cheddar cheese2 cups broken nacho-flavored tortilla chips1/4 cup Catalina salad dressing

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat 6-8 minutes or until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles; drain. Stir in taco seasoning and water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 4-6 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally. Cool slightly.

-In a large bowl, toss lettuce with cheese. Top with beef mixture and chips; drizzle with dressing and toss to combine. Serve immediately.

