Driver Airlifted With Serious Injuries After Tractor-Trailer Crashes Into Ditch in Clarion Township

Thursday, September 7, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

STAT-MedEvacCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police released details of a crash in which a man was seriously injured and airlifted to a medical facility after his tractor-trailer crashed into a ditch in Clarion Township.

According to a report released by PSP Clarion on Thursday, September 7, the crash happened at 5:01 p.m. on Monday, August 28, on Interstate 80 east, in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2009 Freightliner Cascadia driven by 61-year-old Michael Spencer, of Saint Paul, MN, was traveling in the right lane when it veered to the right and partially onto the berm.

The tractor-trailer then traveled back into the right lane, but failed to negotiate a left turn. It continued straight, traveling off the roadway and into a ditch.

The tractor-trailer traveled out of the ditch and impacted multiple trees before coming to final rest.

Spencer suffered suspected serious injuries and was airlifted to UPMC Presby.

He was using a seat belt.

Police were assisted on scene by Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion EMS, and Bauer Truck Repair.

According to police, Spencer was charged with a traffic violation.


