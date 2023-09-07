Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions

The Clarion County YMCA has advertised several part-time positions at their 499 Mayfield Road location.

EVENING BUILDING MONITOR

This role serves the membership and consistently moves throughout the building making sure membership needs are being met and the facility is kept in a clean and safe environment. The Building Monitors do general cleaning and facility upkeep, as well as stay up with laundry and assist with program transitions.

The Building Monitors are an important part of the membership experience at the YMCA, helping to know the members, build relationships, enforce facility rules when necessary, and ensure members’ needs are always being met.

Weeknight Monday through Friday evenings are available until 9 p.m. Flexible start time depending on schedule and facility needs. Usually 4 or 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Apply in person at the YMCA service desk or send an application to Jesse Kelley at jkelley@clarionymca.net.

AFTERNOON/EVENING WELLNESS COACH

The Wellness Coach will assist with programming for new members, helping design basic starter programs in health and wellness for members needing wellness advice and directions. Their main job is to facilitate Smart Starts, one-on-one sessions with new members, helping them become comfortable with the Y, and showing them how to safely and completely operate the wellness equipment.

Wellness Staff give tours, answer questions about health and wellness, and help guide Y members to their goals based on feedback and proper program design. Some wellness knowledge in health and fitness is required.

This position works primarily in the Wellness department and may assist in membership and facility monitoring, and general cleaning duties when Smart Starts are not scheduled, or there are not appointments booked for the evening.

Wellness Coaches also tidy up the wellness floor, run towels, put weights back etc.…to provide a safe member experience, building relationships along the way.

Weekdays 12-4 p.m., and weeknights 4-8 p.m. are available. This position is part-time, hourly with an hourly wage depending on experience.

Apply in person at the YMCA service desk or send an application to Katie Roth at clarionywellness@gmail.com.

CHALLENGE INSTRUCTOR – GROUP FITNESS

Class Instructors are needed for the 6-week challenge classes operated at the YMCA. The 6-week challenge focuses on meeting members’ health and wellness goals and the classes are designed exclusively with that purpose in mind.

We are in need of an afternoon class instructor, after work/ early evening for a few days per week. Looking for individuals who are motivated to help our community reach their health and fitness goals through motivation, professional guidance, and accountability.

One-hour classes beginning at 5 or 6 pm. YMCA Challenge Class training included. The position is part-time, hourly.

Apply in person at the YMCA service desk or send an application to Katie Roth at clarionywellness@gmail.com.

WEEKEND HOUSEKEEPER

The Clarion County YMCA is seeking a Weekend Housekeeper to provide general facility cleaning after the building has closed. Hours are 8-10 hours per weekend.

Working shifts are approximately:

Saturday 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Sundays 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

To apply, stop by the YMCA and fill out an application, or send a resume and cover letter to Henry Sherman, Clarion County YMCA Maintenance Director at maintenance@clarionymca.net.

PERSONAL TRAINER – Clarion County YMCA

The YMCA is hiring Personal Trainers with exemplary interpersonal skills who are energetic, outgoing team players to provide expert fitness instruction and personal attention to members in a safe, enjoyable, and positive environment.

The hours of this position vary depending on the demand and scheduling of personal training sessions with your clients. We are looking for motivated, Certified Personal Trainers to help our members achieve their goals individually and in small groups. This position will also provide new members with our SmartStart appointments and may teach classes if desired.

To apply, apply online or fill out an application and reach out to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director at jkelley@clarionymca.net for an interview.

CHILD CARE ASSISTANT TEACHER

Make a difference in the life of a child as an Assistant Teacher. The YMCA is hiring TWO part-time Assistant Teachers for the Infant/Toddler Rooms at the YMCA Younger Years Child Care Center located inside the Clarion County YMCA.



The position requires experience with infants/young children, a caring/nurturing personality, the ability to work well with others, a reliable work record, and a flexible schedule and hours.



The position is part-time, approximately 28 hours a week with potential for advancement and with exemplary work history. Benefits include free YMCA Adult Membership and a paid retirement plan after two years of work.



Apply online or send a resume and YMCA application to Michelle Miller, Director of Child Care, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or email to childcare@clarionymca.net.

The job will be listed until the positions are filled.

SPORT MANAGEMENT, NUTRITION & FITNESS, HEALTH AND WELLNESS INTERN OPPORTUNITIES

Fall Internships are available at Clarion County YMCA in the areas of Nutrition & Fitness, Sport Management, Health and Wellness, and Public Health.

Contact Jesse Kelley, YMCA Branch Director, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214, or jkelley@clarionyymca.net.

LIFEGUARDS

The YMCA is seeking Lifeguards to work at the Clarion County YMCA. Weekdays 6 am availability preferred. Current lifeguard certification, CPR and First Aid are required but the YMCA will train the right person. The position is open to ages 16+. Apply online.

For more information, please contact the YMCA Aquatics Coordinator, Sean Howard at the Clarion County YMCA at programdirector@clarionymca.net. Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources.



