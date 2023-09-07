Game Commission to Engage With Public at Town Hall Meetings

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Want to learn more about wildlife conservation, the habitat work and hunting opportunities available on state game lands or the important role state game wardens play in protecting Pennsylvania’s wildlife?

Here’s your chance.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is hosting a series of town hall meetings, providing three opportunities to engage with those representing your state’s wildlife agency.

The first town hall meeting will be held Thursday, September 14, at 6 p.m. at the Erie County Conservation District, 1927 Wager Road, Erie, PA 16509.

A second is scheduled for Tuesday, September 19, at 6 p.m. at the Game Commission’s Northeast Regional Headquarters, 3917 Memorial Highway, Dallas, PA 18612.

A final meeting is planned for Thursday, September 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the Southeast Regional Headquarters, 253 Snyder Road, Reading, PA 19605.

These meetings all will feature question-and-answer sessions that aim to clearly explain any issues participants want to ask about.

Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said he’s looking forward to speaking with the public at these town hall meetings.

“While science guides decisions on wildlife management, there are just as many issues related to wildlife that really come down to people and what they want,” Burhans said. “Listening to the public’s ideas and better knowing their opinions is an important part of the process in informing the decisions we make, and these upcoming meetings represent yet another chance for hunters and others who care about wildlife to share their thoughts with us and get answers to their questions.”

