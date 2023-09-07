Herbert C. Thrush, 87, of Clarion, passed away Monday morning, September 4, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.

He was born on March 12, 1936 in Brookville; son of the late Albert C. and Mildred B. Weirich Thrush.

Herbert graduated from Brookville High School.

He then attended University of Pittsburgh, graduating in June 11, 1958 with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Pharmacy.

He married the former Delores Jean Huffman on April 25, 1959, who preceded him in death on February 4, 2000.

Herbert then married the former Dolores M. Judy on January 24, 2003, who preceded him in death on October 27, 2021.

Herbert and his first wife, Delores, owned and operated their own pharmacy in Grove City and Cochranton.

After they retired, Herbert worked as a relator in Grove City for a number of years.

He proudly served in the Army Reserves from 1958-1964.

Herbert was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Clarion.

He is survived by his son, Mark Thrush of Florida; his step-daughters; Karla Loll and her husband, Joe, of Lucinda and Louann Good of Sugar Creek; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Herbert’s request, there will be no public visitation or services.

Inurnment will take place in the Mars Cemetery in Adams Township.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.