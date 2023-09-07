Investigation Continues Into Unknown Vehicle That Struck Utility Pole, Fled Scene in Limestone Township

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding a hit-and-run investigation in Limestone Township.

According to a release sent out by Clarion-based State Police on Thursday, September 7, the incident took place in the 11000 block of Olean Trail, in Limestone Township, Clarion County, at 4:43 a.m. on Thursday, August 17.

Police say an unknown vehicle was traveling west and failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway.

The vehicle traveled off the left (south) side of the road and struck a utility pole.

According to police, the vehicle then fled the scene in a western direction.

It is unknown if the operator was injured.

