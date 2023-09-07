Kathleen Jean (Mick) Pino, 66, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday afternoon, September 5, 2023, in Erie, Pennsylvania.

She was born on September 10, 1956, in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania.

She was the youngest daughter of the late Leonard B. Mick and Josephine J. (Pataky) Mick.

She was a 1974 graduate of Moshannon Valley High School and then attended Slippery Rock University, graduating with a degree in Elementary Education in 1978.

She was a beloved kindergarten teacher at Glendale Elementary School for next 35 years.

On August 5, 1978, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Ramey, PA, she married Patrick James Pino, who survives.

Last month they celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary with their children.

For over 20 years she was the Director of Religious Education and Coordinator of the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults at Saint Basil the Great Catholic Parish in Coalport, PA.

She was active in the parish choir, Altar-Rosary Society, and numerous church activities.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two sons: The Reverend Father Justin Patrick Pino of Ridgway, PA; and Nathan Andrew Pino of Coalport, PA.

She is also survived by her sister, Judith Ann (Mick) Hansel of Houtzdale, PA.

She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, her paternal grandparents, John & Anna Mick, and her maternal grandparents, Steven & Mary Pataky.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Saint Leo Magnus Catholic Church in Ridgway, PA with her eldest son, Father Justin Pino, as celebrant, along with visiting concelebrating clergy.

Viewing will take place in the church gathering space from 9 am until shortly before mass.

Internment will take place at Saint Basil the Great Cemetery in Coalport, PA.

Arrangements are being undertaken by the Reinsel Funeral Home of Oil City, PA.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you have masses said for the repose of Kathy’s soul at the Catholic church of your choosing.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.