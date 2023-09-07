Local Man Accused of Caring for 9-Year-Old While on Meth

EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars after police reportedly found him under the influence of meth while caring for a nine-year-old child.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Christopher James Palmer, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, September 4.

A trooper from PSP Franklin was dispatched to Oak Alley in Emlenton Borough, Venango County, for a welfare check around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 4, according to a criminal complaint.

A nine-year-old juvenile contacted 9-1-1 stating Christopher Palmer appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, the complaint states.

The juvenile stated (Palmer) was stumbling around the house with his eyes shut. He attempted to wake him, but he was unable to, and he left the residence for his safety and contacted 9-1-1 for help, the complaint indicates.

Upon the trooper’s arrival, he made contact with the juvenile at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Kerr Avenue. He explained the situation and stated that (Palmer) has a meth problem and his mother is already in jail for drug charges, according to the complaint.

The child advised that there were multiple rifles inside the residence. Arrangements were made for the child to be released to a responsible adult, the complaint notes.

State Police officials knocked on the front door of the residence multiple times with negative results. Due to the possibility of an overdose, the troopers entered the residence, according to the complaint.

The troopers then observed Palmer asleep in a chair just inside the residence. The troopers woke Palmer up and asked him where (the nine-year-old child) was. Palmer pointed to an empty chair next to him, and said “right here” before observing that he was missing, the complaint indicates.

Palmer was visibly under the influence of a controlled substance. He was sitting in a dark room, but his pupils were pinpoint, and he appeared lethargic even after being advised the child was missing, according to the complaint.

Palmer was taken into custody at this time.

During a search incident to arrest, a clear plastic wrap containing suspected methamphetamine was located in the front pouch pocket of his hooded sweatshirt, the complaint notes.

When asked what the substance was, Palmer stated it was meth, the complaint states.

While conducting a protective sweep of the residence, two rifles were located on secured in plain view in the room next to Palmer. These rifles were transported to PSP Franklin. After being transported to PSP Franklin, the suspected methamphetamine was NIK tested and yielded positive results for methamphetamine, the complaint indicates.

Palmer was arraigned at 10:20 a.m. on Monday, September 4, in front of Judge Lowrey on the following charges:

Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1

Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was placed in the Venango County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, September 13, at 8:30 a.m., in Venango County Central Court.

