Minivan Strikes ‘Faulty Bridge Rail’ on Cogley Road in Ashland Township

Thursday, September 7, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-carASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities detailed the series of events that led to a minivan crashing into a “faulty bridge rail” in Ashland Township.

In a release issued Thursday by State Police in Franklin, the crash happened at 12:43 p.m. on Monday, August 21, on Cogley Road, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 18-year-old Emily A. O’Brien, of Oil City, was traveling south in a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country when she was unable to negotiate a right curve in the roadway due to a faulty bridge rail sticking out into the travel lane.

The minivan struck the bridge rail with its passenger side and caused moderate damage.

O’Brien and a passenger—68-year-old John L. Vogan Jr., of Oil City—were not injured.

Both occupants were using a seat belt.


