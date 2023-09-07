Nancy M. Adams Rodgers, age 68, of Oil City, went home to heaven on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, after years of declining health.

Born on April 17, 1955, in Oil City, she was a daughter to the late Harold P. Adams Jr. and Helen Parker Adams.

She was a 1974 Oil City High School graduate.

Nancy worked as a secretary for Venango County MHMR and before that at Oil Well Automation, which was her father’s business.

She was a longtime member of the Second Presbyterian Church.

Nancy was a people person and was the first to help someone in need.

She was passionately involved in AA for nearly 40 years.

She touched so many lives through the AA program; she loved her AA family.

She also loved music and instruments and shared her passion for music with others.

She supported a lot of the local musicians by attending local concerts and volunteering with the Oil City Arts Council.

She loved to read and learn and make the best of each moment in life, connecting to others in a deeper, more spiritual way than most.

Surviving are a son, Zach Hollis and fiancée Christine Manning of Oil City and her grandchildren, Layla, Gracie, and Calan Hollis, Kate and Jesse Miller, Courtney and Beth Chapman, and Darcee Winget.

Nancy was affectionally known as “Fancy Nancy” by Myles, Pauline, and Theodora Stewart-Chapman, and Nevaeh, Pierson, and Anders Miller.

Also surviving are Nancy’s siblings: Nancy’s sister Margaret “Peg” Sims and her husband John of Venus and their children, Madeline Sims, Alden Sims and wife Sarah, Nancy’s brother Parker Adams and wife Noreen of Valencia, and lastly her brother William Adams and wife Amy of Pittsburgh and their three children Noah, Kate, and JoJo Adams.

In addition, surviving is her former mother-in-law, “Mum” Patricia Rodgers, of Dempseytown, and stepdaughter, Kim Rodgers, of Rocky Grove.

Preceding Nancy in death, were her parents, and a sister, Sarah Healy.

Per Nancy’s request, there will be no visitation or services.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a date in the future, to be determined by the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy’s name to the charity of one’s choice.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

