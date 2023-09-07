Phineas Richard Rudolph, 89, of North East, PA passed away on Saturday September 2, 2023, at Greenfield Nursing Home in Erie.

He was born on September 9, 1933 in DuBois, PA, the son of the late Howard and Zerda (Vallies) Rudolph.

Phineas graduated from Oil City High School in 1952.

He was married on August 17, 1952 at Good Hope Lutheran Church, Oil City, PA to his beloved wife, Shirley Ann (McLaughlin) Rudolph.

In his earlier years he worked for Lilly and Rudolph Service Station in Oil City, PA and later was employed by General Electric Co. in Erie, PA.

He was a Tool Room & Modal Shop Manager at General Electric Co. for several years and until retirement in 1991.

Mr. Rudolph was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in North East and volunteered at the North East Food Pantry for many years.

He also was a Past Master of Commonwealth Lodge No. 695, as well as a member of Tyrian-Commonwealth Lodge No. 362, Mt. Olivet Commandery No. 30, Jerusalem Council No. 33, Scottish Rite Valley of Erie, and Order of the Eastern Star Shiloh Chapter No. 153.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Vernon Rudolph and Howard Rudolph and four sisters, Dorothy Lilly, Aleen Summers, Zerda Boland, and Martha Holtz.

Phineas is survived by his wife and several nephews and nieces.

Family and friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street North East on Thursday September 7th, where Tyrian-Commonwealth Lodge No. 362 will conduct a Masonic Service at 10:30 a.m. followed by visitation from 11:00 a.m. until time of a funeral service at 1:00 p.m.

Officiating the service is Rev. Matthew Dennison.

Private interment will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

