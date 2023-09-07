PREVIEW: Central Clarion Taking Long View This Season, But Focus is Squarely on Union/A-C Valley This Week

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — There are times when Central Clarion coach Dave Eggleton can hardly believe his eyes when watching quarterback Jase Ferguson run the Wildcats’ offense.

(Pictured above, Central Clarion coach Jase Ferguson talks with head coach Dave Eggleton/photo by Kirkland Photography)

“It’s not anything anyone can coach,” Eggleton said of his junior quarterback and three-year starter at the position. “He’s just an amazing athlete, the type of kid you don’t see very often. The way he played Friday just displayed the kind of stuff we see every day in practice. He makes plays that only he can make. He makes throws that only he can make.

“I feel so lucky to have him on my side.”

Ferguson had a breakout season last year, throwing for 2,727 yards and 33 touchdowns.

He’s managed to be even better so far in 2023.

Central Clarion football coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Through two games, both runaway Central Clarion victories, Ferguson is 21-of-32 passing for 379 yards and six touchdown.

He threw five TD passes in the 57-6 win over Port Allegany last week.

Ferguson has also beat teams with his legs, rushing for 247 yards on just 24 attempts.

“I think he definitely has a pretty high ceiling now,” Eggleton said. “It’s exciting to coach and be a part of this, his football journey. I think he can take this to the next level, no doubt. He’s already got a lot of interest from several schools. And he’s just such a special kid. He’s a great leader. He has a strong faith. He’s just a kid that anybody can look up to. He’s great for our program.”

Great for Central Clarion.

Not so great for opponents trying to stop him and the Wildcats.

The next team that will give that daunting task a try is Union/A-C Valley, which is fresh off a 24-13 victory over Keystone and is just one point and one poorly times penalty away from being 2-0 itself.

Falcon Knights coach Dan Reed will have to find a way to corral Ferguson and his stable of dangerous weapons at home on Friday night.

“Their quarterback is unbelievable,” Reed said. “He extends plays and he’s very accurate.”

Ferguson is by no means the only threat on the field for Central Clarion and Reed is well aware.

Noah Naser has 137 yards rushing and four touchdowns on the ground.

Brady Quinn had 139 receiving yards on five receptions. Speedster sophomore Mason Burford is also over 100 yards receiving and seniors Tommy Smith and Dawson Smail haven’t even had their inevitable big games yet.

“It’s almost like you have to pick your poison with them,” Reed said. “ They have talented athletes everywhere and they’re solid up front. You have to play fundamentally sound football.”

Union/A-C Valley bounced back a from a 20-19 loss to Cameron County in the opener with a big road win at Keystone.

The Falcon Knights will finally play at home this week against Central Clarion.

They have found some success on offense, too.

Senior Brody Dittman is completing 66% of his passes for 287 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Sophomore Logan Skibinski has rushed for 150 yards and two scores and junior Owen Bish has added 109 yards on the ground.

“I think we’re moving the ball well,” Reed said. “There’s still some things we need to try to shore up. It’s more about just trying to get better ourselves and do the little things fundamentally to make ourselves better.”

Central Clarion is taking the long view.

The Wildcats certainly have some big aspirations this season a year after winning the District 9 Class 2A crown and playing in the PIAA playoffs.

“I’m always been big on setting goals,” Eggleton added. “There’s a lot of people that say all the time that they are taking it one week at a time, but you need to have that big picture. I remind them of that every day when we walk out on the field. Sometimes when the effort we expect isn’t there, I tell them that effort isn’t enough to get us where we want at the end of the season and that’s all it takes.”

Still, the main goal on Friday is beating Union/A-C Valley.

But it’s one rung on a ladder to where the Wildcats eventually want to reach.

“We’re preparing every day for something bigger,” Eggleton said. “Obviously, we’re singularly focused on winning against Union on Friday night, but when we come to practice, we’re working toward being the absolute best we can be when they walk off that field because that’s the only way we’re gonna get to where we want to be at the end of the year.”

