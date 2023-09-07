Second Avenue Residents Up in Arms Over Second Avenue Park Project; Council Makes Concessions.

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – During Clarion Borough Council’s Tuesday night meeting, concerned residents affected by the Second Avenue Park project expressed their concerns.

The plan to construct six-foot sidewalks on each side of Second Avenue–that would extend from the cemetery to Clarion High School–concerned borough residents Phil Kiser and Terry Bean who were in attendance at the meeting to hear the resolutions made regarding their property lines.

Kiser–whose house sits adjacent to Second Avenue–asked, “Where are we going with all this?”

Borough Council member Ben Aaron responded, “Essentially, your property will be undisturbed. There will be a five-foot sidewalk up the right-of-way outside your fence.”

Council President Carol Lapinto added that in conjunction with project engineers and public works, Councilmembers Andy Montana and Ben Aaron, along with Borough Project Coordinator Todd Colosimo, have spent a lot of time on Second Avenue, taking into account resident concerns.

Kiser then mentioned concerns about being non-compliant with the borough ordinance.

“My concerns were where my driveway meets the road. I park vehicles right there, so if there’s a five-foot sidewalk across the edge of my driveway…,” Kiser pointed out.

Aaron interjected, “Whether there’s a sidewalk or not, parking in the right-of-way is against (the) ordinance.”

“So I’m not in compliance now? So, expect a ticket tomorrow?” Kiser quickly responded. “I can probably find 100 people in town who park on right-of-ways, and all of a sudden, they’re going to pick on me?”

“Nobody said that,” Aaron replied.

“No, but I’m just seeing where this is going to go,” Kiser added.

“Nowhere,” stated Aaron. “I’m just pointing out that where you park is not an excuse for not running a sidewalk there. It is what it is. People park like that all over town.”

Then, Councilmember Montana read the following statement involving the Kiser property:

“Phil Kiser’s property: The cemetery portion of the project is removed and will be necessary to extend the new sidewalk to reach George Road (between the park and Kiser property). Not doing so will leave a gap en route to the park. The good news is – from an engineering standpoint – the sidewalk can be installed in the right-of-way without having to disturb the existing fence or shed on the (Kiser) property.”

(Above photo: Regarding the Second Avenue Park project, Kiser’s fence will have a five-foot sidewalk beside it, leading up to the park.)

Terry Bean, who has also been concerned with the impact of the planned six-foot sidewalk in front of his home, was also assured that his property won’t be intruded upon.

Councilmember Andy Montana read the following statement regarding the Bean property:

“The concern here is the project encroachment upon Mr. Bean’s front yard and all the front yards on the north and west side of Second Avenue from Madison to Liberty. A possible solution is to eliminate all project components in this area west and north sides of Second Avenue from Madison to Liberty. Doing so will have minimal effects on the project and save approximately $61,000.00 in costs.”

In a previous conversation with Montana, he told exploreClarion.com that “if they were to use a 60-foot right-of-way, which would be 30 feet from the center of the road, it (the sidewalk construction) would take off his (Bean’s) front porch.”

A full list of amendments to the project was provided by the council as follows:

Sidewalks and Curbs: Existing sidewalks and curbs are to be preserved where possible and conditions permit. The suggested new 6-foot wide sidewalks are to be reduced to 5-foot wide or less as project design allows while meeting ADA requirements.

Existing sidewalks and curbs are to be preserved where possible and conditions permit. The suggested new 6-foot wide sidewalks are to be reduced to 5-foot wide or less as project design allows while meeting ADA requirements. Prefabricated Bus Shelter: This item is to be deleted.

This item is to be deleted. Street Amenities: The trash receptacles and benches are to be deleted.

The trash receptacles and benches are to be deleted. Cemetery Property: Eliminate all proposed project components, including the above-mentioned bus shelter, along the cemetery frontage on Second Avenue from Church Street to the Borough/Township line.

Eliminate all proposed project components, including the above-mentioned bus shelter, along the cemetery frontage on Second Avenue from Church Street to the Borough/Township line. Phil Kiser Property: Final design to include construction of new sidewalk through the Clarion Borough Right-of-Way at this property along Second Avenue, terminating at George Road, while leaving the existing fence and shed on the property in place–undisturbed.

Final design to include construction of new sidewalk through the Clarion Borough Right-of-Way at this property along Second Avenue, terminating at George Road, while leaving the existing fence and shed on the property in place–undisturbed. Terry Bean Property: Eliminate all project components on the west/north side of Second Avenue from Madison Road to Liberty Street.

Eliminate all project components on the west/north side of Second Avenue from Madison Road to Liberty Street. Ice-O Property / Parking Along Second Avenue: Final design to utilize the line-painting option for sidewalks from the south side of Madison Road to Main Street.

It was noted that eliminating the bus shelter saves $50,000.00 in costs, and eliminating the trash receptacles and benches will save between $6,000.00 to $9,000.00.

In other business:

Clarion County Community Bank Food Stock Month – September 2023 was declared to be Clarion County Community Bank Food Stock Month.

“The intention is to encourage everyone in the Clarion area to join in the collection of food items to support the families of Clarion County in need,” Mayor Jennifer Fulmer Vinson explained.

Constitution Week – Vinson also read a proclamation stating the week of September 17-23, 2023, as Constitution Week.

“Whereas it is the privilege and duty of the American people to commemorate the 235th anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America with appropriate ceremonies and activities. And whereas public law 915 guarantees the issuing of a proclamation each year by the President of the United States of America designating September 17th through the 23rd as Constitution Week.”

The purpose of Constitution Week is to “urge all citizens to study the Constitution to reflect on the privilege of being an American with all the rights and responsibilities which that privilege involves,” Vinson added.

(Above photo: Mayor Jennifer Fulmer Vinson and Retired Elementary School Teacher Nancy Keen present the Constitution Week proclamation on Tuesday night.)

New Director of The Clarion Free Library Recognized – Recently hired Library Director Rebecca Aharrah was also recognized at the meeting. She has been in the position for three months.

“I look forward to working with you all, thank you for inviting me tonight. I am very excited to be a part of this community and to get to know everybody,” stated Aharrah.

Sinkhole along the stormwater line of Faller’s Furniture property – Evan Faller, of Faller’s Furniture, attended the meeting with concerns regarding a sinkhole along the stormwater line on the store property.

The issue with taking care of this issue is a matter of jurisdiction. The area in question is outside the borough so a matter of responsibility would have to be made between the local entities.

“There needs to be a conversation between PennDOT, the Township, and the Borough to see what is going to happen, how it’s going to happen, and what impact it’s going to have on the process. I think that would be a worthy conversation to have,” Councilmember Brenda Sanders-Dede stated.

Public Safety – Fire at Valero Gas Station – During the public safety portion of the meeting, Chief Bill Peck took a moment to praise the fire department on their action following a fire at the Valero Gas Station on Main Street earlier in August.

“Shout out to the fire department. Within minutes they had that fire out. I had great concerns about something really really bad exploding. They did a heck of a job,” Peck said.

The following items were approved or announced:

Approved Resolution #2023-477, a Resolution Reducing the Police Pension Contributions from 5% to 0% for the Year 2024.

Approved Minimum Municipal Obligation for the Clarion Borough Police Pension Plan for 2024 in the Amount of $47,823.

Approved Resolution #2023-478, a Resolution Reducing the General Employees’ Pension Contributions from 5% to 2.5% for the Year 2024.

Approved Minimum Municipal Obligation for the Clarion Borough General Employees’ Pension Plan for 2024 in the Amount of $76,066.

Approved Resolution #2023-479, a Resolution Authorizing Borough Officials to Execute All Documents and Agreements Between the Borough and the Commonwealth Financing Authority to Facilitate and Assist in Obtaining a Request for a Statewide Local Share Assessment Grant in the Amount of $156,257.88 to be used for the purchase of an excavator with attachments and a roller.

Approved Purchase of a New Sign from Vinyl Graphics Unlimited in the Amount of $2,530.00.

Approved the Authorization and the Submission of the Final Clarion Borough TA Set-Aside / Safe Routes to School Application to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation by or on September 15, 2023.

Appointed Rich Herron, 1301 Robinwood Drive, to Complete the Vacant Term on the Clarion Borough Planning Commission with the Term to Expire December 31, 2026.

Updated on Ordinance for Intergovernmental Cooperation Between Clarion Borough and Clarion Township to Utilize the Clarion Borough’s UCC Board to Appeals.

Approved Request from PennWest University for an Extension to Block Sidewalk on Wilson Avenue for an Addition 8 Weeks and Possibility of Waiving the Fee of $25/Week for the Extra Time.

Announced Clarion Borough Will Receive $3,497.94 for 904 Performance Recycling Grant for Year 2021.

Approved Meley Engineering Corporation’s Proposal and Agreement to Provide Engineering and Consulting Costs for Engineered Drawings for Picnic Pavilion at Paul A. Weaver Community Park Up to $1,200.

Granted Permission to Request Bids for Demolition and Construction of Picnic Pavilion as Engineer Design Indicates for Paul A. Weaver Community Park.

Announced Second Council Meeting to be Held September 19, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Clarion Free Library, if necessary.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.