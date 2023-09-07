 

Clarion County Community Bank to Host ‘Community Days’ This Month

Thursday, September 7, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

CCCBCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Community Bank in Rimersburg, New Bethlehem, and Clarion will host three separate “Community Days” in the month of September.

The “Community Days” event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m at each of the following locations:

  • Clarion County Community Bank in New Bethlehem – September 15
  • Clarion County Community Bank in Rimersburg – September 22
  • Clarion County Comminut Bank in Clarion – September 29

During “Community Days,” Clarion County Community Bank is asking the public to help “RAM up the Foodbanks” as part of Clarion County Community Bank Foodstock, happening throughout Clarion County during the month of September and during the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™.

To help out, you can bring non-perishable food items or monetary donations to your local Clarion County Community Bank during their “Community Days” and enjoy a hot dog, chips, and a drink while you are there.

For more information, please contact the Clarion Area Chamber office at 814-226-9161.

For more information about Clarion County Community Bank, please visit https://clarionbank.com/

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
