State Police: Ten Fatalities, 220 Injuries During Labor Day Weekend Travel Period

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 671 vehicle crashes resulting in 10 fatalities and 220 injuries during the four-day Labor Day weekend travel period, which ran September 1-4.

Alcohol was a factor in 61 non-fatal crashes and two fatal crashes.

Troopers made 514 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 27,546 total traffic citations to include 864 for not wearing a seat belt and 233 tickets for failing to secure children in a child safety seat. Troopers issued 9,110 citations for failing to obey posted speed limits.

More information on 2023 Labor Day enforcement, broken down by troop, is available on PSP’s website.

These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

