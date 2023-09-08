7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Friday, September 8, 2023 @ 12:09 AM
Today
A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 2pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Patchy fog between 9am and 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
