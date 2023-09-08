Betty Jane Powell, 91, of Franklin left this earth to be with Our Lord, a reward well deserved, on September 6, 2023.

Betty spent much of her time writing poems for herself and her family.

One of her most special poems was titled My Little Palace, written about her home.

Betty was born on May 19, 1932 in Cherry Township, Butler County.

She was the daughter of Charles and Freda Dillaman.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Betty married Harry T. Powell Sr. on October 20, 1956 Harry preceded her in death on October 19, 1981 just one day short of their 25th wedding anniversary.

Several years later, Betty remarried Carl Pyler on May 21, 1994 They spent many happy years together until his passing on April 29, 2000.

In her earlier years she worked in many restaurants in Butler, Mercer, and Venango counties.

Her favorite was Candy Land.

Betty loved going to craft shows.

She enjoyed making hundreds of kitty toys and hand sewn pillows to sell at the shows.

She was also a wonderful cook, baking all the cookies at her daughter’s craft shop’s open house.

Betty attended the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Franklin for many years.

She enjoyed going to Prime Time on Tuesdays until her health kept her home.

Betty loved spending time with her grandchildren, talking on the phone with her great grandchildren and everyday to her grandson Jonathan.

One of Betty’s greatest joys in life was the family get-togethers celebrating birthdays and holidays.

Left to cherish her memory are sons Harry T. Powell Jr. and wife Tammy, of Franklin.

Dennis Dillaman and wife Lois of Franklin, and daughter Diana Hardisky, of Grove City, grandsons Jonathan T. Hardisky of Grove City, Harry T. Powell III of Franklin, and Josh Powell, Granddaughters Grace Powell, Jenny Labarthe and husband Jules of Georgia, Stephanie Hartz and husband Paul of North Carolina, and 2 great grandchildren, Chloe Labarthe of Georgia, and Bradley Hartz of North Carolina.

Also surviving are several cousins, nephews, and nieces, two sisters-in-law and a very special brother in law, Richard Ballantine of Grove City.

In addition to her husbands, Betty was preceded in death by brothers Charles E. Dillaman Glendon E. Dillaman, and Louise (Bobbi) Ballantine.

Betty was a blessing to all who knew her.

She was sunshine on a dreary day.

She will be missed here on earth, but only until we meet her again in the great tomorrow.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Monday and 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Tuesday.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jon Martin of the Franklin Alliance Church, officiating.

Interment will follow at Old Sandy Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.

