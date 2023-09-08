Braylon Wagner, Mason Clouse Have Big Nights as Redbank Valley Outslugs Punxsutawney, 50-27

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — It didn’t take long this summer for Redbank Valley quarterback Braylon Wagner and wide receiver Mason Clouse to discover they had a pretty special connection.

“We really noticed it at 7-on-7s,” Wagner said, smiling. “We were connecting on everything. Legit everything.”

That has certainly carried over into this young season.

It was on display on a humid Friday night as Wagner hooked up with Clouse for four of his six touchdown passes in a 50-27 win over Punxsutawney.

(Pictured above, Redbank Valley sophomore Braylon Wagner)

Clouse had TD receptions of 53, 9, 61 and 5 as the Redbank Valley offense rolled up more than 500 yards.

“Mason is the favorite type of kid you want to coach because he does everything right,” said Redbank Valley coach Blane Gold. “He’s in the weight room five days a week. He’s a three-sport athlete. He a great academic student. He does everything that is asked of him. So when you see kids like that succeed, it’s great.”

Clouse was one of several receivers who benefitted from Wagner’s nearly flawless night.



The sophomore was 22-of-24 passing for 399 yards and the six TDs. He also scored on a 3-yard run to get the scoring started in a wild first quarter.

Clouse caught seven passes for 160.

Wagner, just a sophomore, was in complete command of the offense in just his seventh career varsity start.

“Braylon is special,” Gold said. “Some of the things Braylon does you don’t typically see out of a high school kid. He’s very cerebral. He lets things develop and we even saw some of that last year as a freshman. He plays the position with the maturity way beyond his years. If anyone who was here had no idea who Braylon was, they’d probably think he was a senior and not a kid who has started just seven games now.

“He’s a student of the game,” Gold added. “He’s another kid that does everything we ask of him. And he’s a fierce competitor.”



(Mason Clouse)

So is Clouse, who had a solid campaign last year among the Bulldogs’ stable of receivers.

This year he has elevated his game into the stratosphere.

“(Wagner) is just getting the ball out to all of us,” Clouse said. “We’re making play. He’s just doing great.”

Wagner needed to be great as Punxsutawney (2-1) matched Redbank Valley (3-0) punch for furious punch in a battle of early unbeatens.

After Wagner’s score that capped a 53-yard drive that took just two minutes, the Chucks answered with a quick two-minute drive of their own when Landon Martz bulled into the end zone from 6 yards out.

And so began a frenetic scoring barrage in the first quarter and a half of the game.

Clouse hauled in his 53-yard TD reception and then another from 9 yards out to make it 21-7 with 4:13 still on the clock in the first.

But Noah Weaver, playing in his first game this season after battling an injury suffered in the scrimmage, caught a 46-yard scoring strike from Maddox Hetrick to cut the gap to 21-14.

Ashton George then got in on the action for Redbank, beating single coverage deep down the right sideline for a 62-yard touchdown a 28-14 Bulldog lead with 6:13 still on the second quarter clock.

Six touchdowns in 18 minutes.

Punxsy wasn’t finished.

Punxsutawney closed the first half with a 3-yard TD run by Hetrick to go into the half only down seven and the ball to start the second half.

But Redbank Valley got a big stop on defense to start the third quarter and Clouse caught a 61-yard TD pass on the first play of the Bulldogs’ possession.

It was a dagger sunk deep into Punxsy.

“They threw the ball really well,” said Chucks’ coach Alan Nichol. “I don’t think we played well enough in the first quarter. We have to come out sharper on the road.”

Punxsutawney again cut into the Redbank lead with a 20 yard pass from Hetrick to Weaver. The extra point was blocked and the Chucks were down 35-27.

Clouse caught his fourth TD of the game on a 5-yard slant early in the fourth and then George again found the end zone on a 17-yard catch and run. After a 2-point conversion run by Wagner, the Bulldogs could finally breathe easier, up 50-27.

“That’s the best Punxsutawney team that I’ve ever seen,” Gold said. “The thing that is really scary about them in they have sophomores all over the place. I wouldn’t mind not seeing them on the schedule in a couple of years.

“We’re confident in what our offense can do,” Gold added. “Defensively, we struggled at times and we lost them on one-on-one matchups. But if we can keep giving the ball back to Braylon and this offense, we feel like we can have success.”

That has certainly been the case so far this season for Redbank Valley.

Punxsutawney also had a big offensive night.

Hetrick, one of those sophomores, was 15-of-24 for 252 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Weaver had nine receptions for 184 yards.

Redbank Valley was able to stop Chuck drives late with a pair of interceptions. Clouse had one of them. Ashton Kahle the other.

But again it was a night in which Wagner shined. He also had a big game last week in the shortened game against Karns City.

To honor Gremlin senior Mason Martin, who was critically injured in that game and is fighting for his life in a Pittsburgh hospital, Wagner wore jersey No. 2, which is also worn by Martin.

Wagner usually wears No. 9

The last player to wear No. 2 for Redbank Valley was Joe Mansfield two years ago.

“It was a little more special because we don’t retire jersey numbers, but we decided we weren’t going to give out Joe Mansfield’s No. 2 anymore,” Gold said. “We got the blessing from Joe and Braydon has always wanted to wear No. 2, so it was special for him. I told him he had to ball out if he was going to wear it.”

Mission accomplished.



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

