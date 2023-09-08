BREAKING NEWS: Emergency Units Dispatched to Multi-Vehicle Crash on Main Street in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Clarion Borough.

(Photos by Adrian Weber/EYT.)

According to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch, the call came in around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, September 8, for a multi-vehicle collision on Main Street, near its intersections with N Jefferson Place and N 5th Avenue, in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, and Clarion Borough Police are on the scene.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

No further details were available on the crash at this time.

The scene remained active as of 4:43 p.m. on Friday, September 8.

