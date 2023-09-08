Case Against Clarion Teen Accused of Stealing Flowers, Leading Police on Pursuit Moves Forward in Court

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The case against a local teen accused of stealing from a Clarion Borough residence and leading police on a foot pursuit is moving forward in court.

Court documents indicate the following criminal charges against 19-year-old Heaven McMillen, of Clarion, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, September 5, with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn presiding:

Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punish, Misdemeanor 2

Evading Arrest or Detention on Foot, Misdemeanor 2

Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforce, Misdemeanor 2

Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 3

Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Criminal Trespass/Simple Trespasser, Summary

She is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4, in front of The Honorable Sara J. Seidle-Patton.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:26 a.m. on Sunday, August 27, Detective Roger E. Wright, of the Clarion Borough Police Department, received a call from a known male, who advised that a female was on his porch last week and was taking flowers from his property located on South 7th Avenue in Clarion Borough.

The known male advised he reported it to the police, but the female was back at this time and just left his property after taking more flowers. The known male related that the female was walking south on South 7th Avenue at this time. He also advised the female resides on South Street and her name is Heaven, the complaint states.

Detective Wright responded to the area and made contact with the known male. The known male advised that he just observed the female walk down Frampton Street. Detective Wright proceeded to Frampton Street and observed Heaven McMillen–with whom he is familiar–walking north on McClune Place, the complaint indicates.

Detective Wright stopped his patrol car approximately 50 feet in front of McMillen and exited. He announced to McMillen that he was with the Clarion Police and advised her to walk to his location. Detective Wright was dressed in uniform, displaying a badge of authority, and McMillen yelled “no,” turned and ran south on McClune Place, the complaint notes.

Detective Wright engaged in a foot chase with McMillen at this time. McMillen was wearing a red and black t-shirt and black pants. She had a black backpack on her back and flowers in her hands. McMillen began to cut through yards and her back pack came off of her back as she was running. Several pears fell out of the backpack in the yard of a residence on East 8th Avenue, the complaint states.

Detective Wright stepped on the pears as he was running and lost his footing, falling to the ground. McMillen continued through yards and Detective Wright lost her, the complaint indicates.

Detective Wright collected the backpack and a cellular phone that were lying in the yard on East 8th Avenue. He also obtained photographs of the flowers and pears McMillen dropped, the complaint notes.

McMillen is known to frequent South Street, so Detective Wright patrolled the area. Detective Wright observed McMillen walking in the rear yard of a residence on South 6th Avenue and went around the block. McMillen then went into a residence on South Street and the male occupant of the residence, who was mowing the grass, followed her in and shut the door, the complaint states.

Detective Wright radioed dispatch and requested a Penn West University Officer assist at the location. Detective Wright knocked on the door and the male opened it. Detective Wright advised the male to tell McMillen to come outside. The male advised he would get her, the complaint indicates.

Detective Wright was able to hear them arguing through the door and McMillen advised she is not coming out and that the warrant is stupid. McMillen stated that she wasn’t going to jail “for a stupid warrant,” the complaint notes.

Detective Wright knocked on the door again and the male relayed to McMillen she needed to come outside. McMillen came out of the residence and was taken into custody, the complaint states.

Detective Wright transported McMillen back to the Clarion Borough Police Department and advised dispatch to re-direct the University Unit to my station.

McMillen continued to talk about her warrant while Detective Wright was transporting her to the station. McMillen advised she never would have run if she didn’t have a warrant, the complaint indicates.

Once on station, dispatch advised that the Clarion County Sheriff’s Office wanted McMillen placed in the Clarion County Jail.

A search of the discarded black backpack resulted in locating two glass smoking pipes with residue commonly used in the ingest1ng of methamphetamine and a letter from the Clarion County Clerk of Courts addressed to Heaven McMillen, the complaint notes.

Detective Wright made contact with the known male, and he advised the value of the flowers taken from his property is approximately $20.00, the complaint states.

The known male also provided Detective Wright with the video footage of McMillen on his property with his flowers in her hands, the complaint indicates.

McMillen was arraigned at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, August 28, in front of Judge Quinn.

