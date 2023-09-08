Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Apple Cake

Add a dollop of whipped cream and you’re set!

Ingredients

1-3/4 cups sugar

1 cup canola oil



3 large eggs1 teaspoon vanilla extract2 cups all-purpose flour1-1/4 teaspoons baking powder1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/4 teaspoon baking soda2 cups finely chopped peeled tart apples1 cup chopped walnuts1-1/4 cups whipped topping

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, beat the sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla until well blended. Combine the flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and baking soda; gradually beat into sugar mixture until blended. Fold in apples and walnuts.

-Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 35-45 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Serve with whipped topping.

