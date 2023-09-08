Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Apple Cake
Add a dollop of whipped cream and you’re set!
Ingredients
1-3/4 cups sugar
1 cup canola oil
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1-1/4 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
2 cups finely chopped peeled tart apples
1 cup chopped walnuts
1-1/4 cups whipped topping
Directions
-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, beat the sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla until well blended. Combine the flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and baking soda; gradually beat into sugar mixture until blended. Fold in apples and walnuts.
-Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 35-45 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Serve with whipped topping.
Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.