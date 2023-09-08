Credit Union Workers Help Reunite Lost Puppy With Owner

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Top Tier Federal Credit Union employees recently helped reunite a lost puppy with its owner.

Rashonda Brawner of McKeesport, Pa., was walking out of the Clarion Walmart store on Thursday, August 17, 2023, around 9:45 p.m., when her five-month-old puppy, Blaze, became startled and took off toward the Kwik-Fill and BP gas stations.

(Above photo: Search and rescue team Sarah Smith (left) and Jessica Snyder (right), with their new friend Blaze. Photos provided by Sherry Kahle.)

As Blaze crossed over Route 68, a good samaritan unsuccessfully attempted to stop him, but he headed toward the Clarion Oaks Golf Course.

On Friday morning, August 18, Kain, an employee at Top Tier Federal Credit Union, came across Rashonda Brawner in the credit union parking lot calling for Blaze.

Brawner told Kain that they were in town to drop off her daughter at PennWest University for the semester, and their dog ran off, going in this direction.

Brawner had to depart Clarion for McKeesport, but she left her contact information with credit union employees.

For the remainder of Friday, nobody at the credit union saw or heard anything. The weekend came, and Blaze still did not turn up anywhere. A blistering hot Monday came with still no trace of Blaze.

Nevertheless, Kaitlyn Marvin was coming into work at the credit union on Tuesday morning when she heard a “barking cry” from the cornfield.

Marvin then told her co-workers Jess Snyder and Sarah Smith what she heard, and they notified Sherry Kahle.

“We told Sherry we were going to go look around in the corn,” Snyder said.

When Snyder and Smith walked outside, they heard a cry, so they immediately went toward the cornfields that neighbor the credit union building.

The crying went quiet for a while before the search party heard a more resounding bark and split into the cornfield.

“We went in a little far and dropped down and looked for him, calling and whistling,” Snyder recalled. “We came to this opening in the cornfield, and Sarah and I split ways. I went one way, and she went the other. I was looking for dog prints on the ground, and then I heard a little growl. I looked to my right, and here is this little white puppy.”

(Pictured above: Blaze found safe in the cornfield.)

The 20-minute search led them to Blaze who got himself tightly wrapped around the cornstalks, leaving little slack on his leash for him to move around.

“When we found him, he melted right into us. He must have been exhausted being out there that long wrapped up,” Snyder said.

“He wasn’t even shaking or anything like that. I picked him up, and he melted right into my arms. He was so nice and cute,” Smith added.

Kahle fetched some water and gathered some treats for the survivor pup.

“If we see dogs in the car coming through the drive-thru at the bank, we have little dog treats for them, so Sherry brought out a few for the little guy,” Snyder said.

Alyssa, another employee at Top Tier, made the call to Brawner telling her that Blaze was found safe.

Brawner told exploreClarion.com, “I was so ecstatic and crying when we got that call.”

She couldn’t make it to Clarion until the next day, so her daughter got permission from her resident assistant at PennWest to keep Blaze on campus grounds until her mother could come to get him.

The employees at Top Tier are excited to reunite with their new “friend” again.

“We expect to see him again. The owner said when she comes back to get her daughter, she will bring Blaze in for a visit,” Kahle said.

Blaze survived over four days without a good source of food and water while battling the summer heat and highway traffic.

(Pictured above: The cornfield around Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Photo by Adrian Weber.)

Being stuck in the cornfield shaded the puppy until he was found.

“The corn saved him,” Snyder stated.

