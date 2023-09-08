 

Donald “Don” Edwin Harbaugh Sr.

Friday, September 8, 2023 @ 08:09 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-Pd9ZazXshxBqHt8J (1)Donald “Don” Edwin Harbaugh Sr, age 80, of Franklin passed away at Hamot Hospital on Tuesday September 5th, 2023.

He married the love of his life, Shirley Robinson, on September 21st, 1963 and she preceded him in death on May 19th 2019.

He was an avid bowler and corn hole player.

He is survived by a daughter, Tina Exley (Jason) and two sons, Donnie Harbaugh and Jeffrey Harbaugh (Jenny), 10 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren, and a special friend Jeannie D.

There will be no visitation or services.

A grave side service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at https://www.reinselfuneralhome.com/.


