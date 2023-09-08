Dorothy F. McCleery McMullen, 95 of Oil City, passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Born in Andover, OH on July 3, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Graeme Tully and Sarah Grace Fisk Carr.

Dorothy graduated from Edinboro High School in 1945.

She was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin.

She was active in the Women’s Society, various committees and and taught Sunday school for many years.

Dorothy enjoyed fellowship and outings with members of the Albright Class.

Dorothy enjoyed gardening and planting enough strawberries and vegetables that the harvest was canned or frozen for the remainder of the year.

She loved to share the harvest with family and friends.

Dorothy was especially proud of her extensive variety of perennial flowers.

Her floral bouquets of peonies, gladiolas, roses and delphiniums were often displayed at church.

Over the years, Dorothy held jobs at several financial institutions, including First National Bank in Franklin.

After her husband Harold McCleery passed away in 1973 she continued to work for the bank and then became a Social Worker for the the Venango County Welfare office.

Dorothy moved to Oil City in 1990 and married another Harold, Harold McMullen and sadly he preceded her in death in 2003.

She was a volunteer at UPMC Northwest and earned the “Volunteer of the year Award.”

Surviving are two children, Dale McCleery of Franklin and Aletha Fink and her husband Dan of Lexington, KY; three grandchildren, Jeremy Fink of Lexington, KY, Major Joshua Fink and his wife Kalana of Belton, TX and Kristin Fink of Tuscaloosa, AL; six great grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Chloe, Callie, Clara, Jaxson and Colton; two step-children, John McMullen and his wife Carol of Maine and Peg Sass and her husband Jerry of Tionesta and a step-daughter in law, Cindy McMullen; three step-grandchildren, Bryan McMullen and his wife Melanie of FL, Renee’ Bell of Ohio and Matt McMullen and his wife Annie of Cooperstown; seven step-great grandchildren, Courtney, Dustin, Tate, Dawson, Camron, Austin, and Dylan.

She was preceded in death her first husband Harold McCleery and her second husband Harold McMullen and a step-son Michael McMullen, as well as her sister Charlotte Reynolds.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Dr. Darrell Greenawalt and Pastor Sam Wagner both of Christ United Methodist Church.

Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Christ United Methodist Church 1135 Buffalo St. Franklin, PA 16323 or Venango VNA Foundation 491 Allegheny Blvd. Franklin, PA 16332.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.

