Dorothy Marie Divelbiss-Baer, 72, of New Bethlehem, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 5th, surrounded by her family at Heritage Valley Beaver.

Dorothy was born in Natrona Heights, on January 19, 1951, a daughter of the late Dorothy K. (Ross) Divelbiss and Raymond L. Divelbiss, Sr.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sarver.

Dorothy was an artist that loved sharing her knowledge with young and old alike.

She was well known for her ceramic paintings.

She taught classes at the YMCA in Tarentum and in her home and the library in New Bethlehem.

Dorothy also taught cooking classes at her church.

She enjoyed going places with her friends and family.

She loved to read all kinds of books, from history to romance.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and traveling to new place.

She was always just a phone call away from friends and family.

She was a loving and caring person and will be greatly missed by those that knew her.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 51 years, Edward Jay Baer; son, Michael (Amy) Baer, of West Kittanning; daughter, Zenobia (Dave) Yeany, of Marienville, 7 grandchildren, Nicholas Griffin, Logan & Alexia Baer, Xandria Burchfield, Branch, Thorn & Trapper Yeany, and brother Raymond L. (Christine) Divelbiss, Jr. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Marjorie Ann Derr.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, September 11th from 3-7 p.m. in the Redmond Funeral Home Inc. 524 High St. Freeport.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 12th in St. Mary Cemetery in Freeport.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at https://www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com/.

