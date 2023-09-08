Drake Well Museum’s Annual Fall ‘Gas Up’ Set for Tomorrow
TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Visit Drake Well Museum and Park for its annual Fall Gas Up and experience the engines and equipment that powered Pennsylvania’s oil fields! Drake Well Museum will host the 39th Annual Fall Gas Up, sponsored by the Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society, on Saturday, September 9.
The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Displays will include operating and stationary antique engines, farm and oil field equipment, tractors, models, and more!
Engines ranging in size from small Maytags used to power washing machines to large oilfield engines that pumped multiple wells will be displayed by members of the Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society, based in Saegertown, Pennsylvania, as well as tractors, antique vehicles, and related equipment used in the early oilfields of the tri-state area. Exhibitors from outside the Society are welcome and encouraged to participate.
There is no fee to be an exhibitor, simply arrive on the morning of the event to register!
Drake Well Museum and Park will have some of its own oilfield equipment in operation that day including its 1916 Olin gas engine, manufactured in Titusville, Pennsylvania, powering the Central Power exhibit, and the 10 hp Klein engine from 1896, operating the Silver Run Pump Station exhibit.
Regular admission fees apply for the event: $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, and $5 for children ages 3-11; members of Friends of Drake Well are free.
Admission includes entrance to Drake Well Museum and its outdoor exhibits, as well as the Fall Gas Up event.
The museum will be open to visitors from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Hydetown VFD Auxiliary and Friends of Drake Well will have food available for purchase during the event.
Admission proceeds benefit Friends of Drake Well, Inc., the nonprofit organization that supports the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission in the administration of Drake Well Museum and Park. More information on the Fall Gas Up and other Drake Well Museum events can be found at www.drakewell.org/events or by calling the Museum at 814-827-2797.
To learn more about the Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society, visit their website at https://pioneersteamandgas.com/.
About Drake Well Museum and Park
Located off Route 8 south of Titusville, Drake Well Museum and Park is within the Oil Region National Heritage Area, as well as the PA Route 6 Heritage Corridor. Hours of operation are Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Drake Well Museum and Park is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission in partnership with Friends of Drake Well, Inc., a non-profit community-based organization, and is part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History® (www.PATrailsofHistory.com).