Driver Suffers Head Injury in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 36

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police released the details of a two-vehicle crash in which an area man suffered a head injury on State Route 36.

According to a report released by PSP Marienville on Friday, September 8, the crash took place around 5:48 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, on State Route 36, in Barnett Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a 2021 Nissan Frontier driven by a 65-year-old male from Enon Valley turned left toward a parking lot, but did not yield to the right-of-way and struck a 2016 Subaru Forester operated by a 63-year-old male, of Franklin, head on.

Both vehicles were disabled from the crash in the northbound lane.

The operator of the Subaru suffered injuries to his head and was transported to DuBois Hospital by Sigel Volunteer Fire Department.

His passenger—a 51-year-old Franklin woman—was not injured.

Neither of the above occupants were using a seat belt.

The operator of the Nissan was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Police were assisted on scene by DCNR and Brookville EMS.

According to police, both operators were charged with traffic violations.

