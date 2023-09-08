 

Great Pa News Quiz: Medicaid Cuts, New State Agency, and Very Philly Jobs

Friday, September 8, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Staff, Spotlight PA

01jd-ah82-hqqr-tc59Test your knowledge of the week in news, from new reports on PA Medicaid enrollment to a troubling discovery in Montgomery County:

(Photo: The interior of the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg. Photo credit: Amanda Berg / For Spotlight PA)

Article by Colin Deppen of Spotlight PA

As always, let us know if you encounter any technical issues. Just email Newsletter Editor Colin Deppen (cdeppen@spotlightpa.org) with a heads up. And good luck!

BEFORE YOU GO… If you learned something from this article, pay it forward and contribute to Spotlight PA at spotlightpa.org/donate. Spotlight PA is funded by foundations and readers like you who are committed to accountability journalism that gets results.


