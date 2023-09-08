 

Friday, September 8, 2023 @ 08:09 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-LEUZlCWr8L (1)Ronald L. (Ron) Lusher, 87 of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday September 6, 2023 at UPMC Northwest Hospital.

Born August 28, 1936 in Franklin, he was the son of the late George E. Lusher and the late Kathryn Bacher Lusher.

He was a loving husband and is now reunited with his wife, the late Norma Osborne Lusher.

He was a caring father to his daughters Kathy, Karen, Rhonda and his son John.

He had 7 grandchildren, Mikey, Mark, Matthew, Cassandra, Alec, Hope, and Evan and 1 great-grandson, Miles.

Ron served in the United States Air Force and retired from Franklin Steel after many years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his family.

There will be no visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Monday at St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty St. Franklin with Father James C. Campbell, officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society at donate.cancer.org.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 W. Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.


