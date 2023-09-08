 

SPONSORED: Long Shot Ammo & Arms Autumn Expo Slated for September 23

Friday, September 8, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

long shot autmn expoFAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Pre-registration is open for Long Shot Ammo & Arms 3rd Annual Autumn Expo.

Long Shot Ammo & Arms invites you and your family out to enjoy a day of fun at the Long Shot Autumn Expo happening on Saturday, September 23, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Enjoy a day of music, crafters, breweries, wineries, food trucks, axe throwing, and big sales throughout the store!

Music will be provided by Tessa Magagnotti and Shawn Hook.

Pre-register to be entered to win the big ticket prizes. Individuals must be present to win.

Bring a lawn chair and hang out all day!

Long Shot Ammo & Arms is located at 660 Longview Road, Fairmount City, PA 16224.

For more information, please visit their Facebook page or give them a call at 814-365-7028.

Autumn Expo (1)


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
