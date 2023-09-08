NPRC Launches No-Cost EMT Course in Meadville
MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Northern Pennsylvania Regional College’s Workforce Development department is launching a no-cost opportunity for Crawford County residents to receive training to become an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).
The opportunity is available to non-Crawford County residents as well for a fee of $350.00.
The course will begin on the evening of Tuesday, September 26, and will continue each Tuesday and Thursday evening from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. through Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
This course will be held at the Parkside Commons and was made possible because of generous financial contributions from the Crawford County Commissioners and NPRC. According to projections, the Emergency Medical Technician career will experience a growth rate of seven percent through the year 2031 and full-time workers in this position earn an average pay of around $50,000 per year.
The 200-hour program teaches the technical knowledge and skills needed to become a certified Basic Emergency Medical Technician. This includes all skills necessary for the individual to provide emergency medical care at a basic life support level with an ambulance service or other specialized service. After successful completion of this course, individuals will be eligible to take the National Registry exam for Emergency Medical Technician. Currently, NPRC has a 94 percent pass rate of the National Registry exam.
NPRC’s Vice President of Workforce Development, Adam Johnson, shares, “NPRC recognizes the fact that costs can be a barrier to training. Therefore, NPRC has launched a program to offer low or no-cost EMS training programs throughout its 10-county region. We are grateful for the Crawford County Commissioners and the Parkside Common’s support to help fill this need for trained public safety professionals in Crawford County.”
To register for this opportunity and for more information, visit Emergency Medical Technician.
About NPRC: Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) is authorized by the PA Department of Education to award associate degrees and certificates in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. NPRC is an open-admission, two-year institution of higher education. The College’s mission is to provide affordable and accessible post-secondary education to the residents of northern Pennsylvania. NPRC brings affordable education to a 10-county region (Cameron, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Venango, and Warren). With flexible scheduling options at numerous instructional locations, attending Northern Pennsylvania Regional is an excellent option for individuals interested in furthering their education close to home. With a growing team of high-quality industry-leading instructors directing our classrooms, students are empowered by a welcoming community to change their lives and brighten their futures. NPRC is a candidate for accreditation with the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE). https://regionalcollegepa.org.
