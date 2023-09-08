State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Vehicle Theft in Clarion Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Vehicle Theft in Clarion Township

According to a release issued on Thursday, September 7, Clarion-based State Police investigated a theft that happened in Clarion Township, around 11:57 p.m. on Thursday, August 17.

Police say a blue 2022 Yamaha was stolen.

The victim is a 39-year-old Strattanville man.

DUI in Monroe Township

PSP Clarion responded to a report of a traffic violation on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County, at 12:26 a.m. on Friday, September 1.

Police say the vehicle—a 2013 Hyundai Tucson—was located and the driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

The arrestee is a known 26-year-old man from Lemont Furnace, Pa.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.