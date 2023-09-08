 

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Vehicle Theft in Clarion Township

Friday, September 8, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

psp state police cruiser 2CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Vehicle Theft in Clarion Township

According to a release issued on Thursday, September 7, Clarion-based State Police investigated a theft that happened in Clarion Township, around 11:57 p.m. on Thursday, August 17.

Police say a blue 2022 Yamaha was stolen.

The victim is a 39-year-old Strattanville man.

DUI in Monroe Township

PSP Clarion responded to a report of a traffic violation on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County, at 12:26 a.m. on Friday, September 1.

Police say the vehicle—a 2013 Hyundai Tucson—was located and the driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

The arrestee is a known 26-year-old man from Lemont Furnace, Pa.


