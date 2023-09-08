Two Charged in Check Cashing Scheme That Resulted in Nearly $12,000.00 Loss for Clarion Business

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough Police have charged two individuals regarding a check cashing scheme that resulted in nearly $12,000.00 stolen from a Clarion business.

Court documents indicate that Clarion County Detectives filed criminal charges against 61-year-old Lawrence J. Booth, of Pittsburgh, and 44-year-old Heather Marie Lint, of Jeannette, on August 23, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, on May 12, Clarion County Detective William Peck IV was contacted by an employee of the accounting department of a local Clarion Borough business.

The employee reported two counterfeit payroll checks that had been processed through the company’s bank account. Both of the check numbers on the reported checks were already issued to actual employees prior to the dated checks of May 10.

Copies of the processed counterfeit checks that the bank provided to the local business were forwarded to Detective Peck.

Check #2019948 dated May 10, made payable to Lawrence Booth of Pittsburgh in the amount of $3,175.50.

Check #2019923 dated May 10, made payable to Lawrence Booth of Pittsburgh in the amount of $4,786.19.

Both checks are signed on the back with the signature of Lawrence Booth.

The checks appeared to have the signature of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the local company.

On May 18, Detective Peck talked to the CFO who stated she had reviewed the two checks listed above that the bank had forwarded. and she stated that was not her signature and that the checks were counterfeit.

The local business received information from the local bank that both checks were processed through a known bank.

Detective Peck ran a PennDOT driver’s search for Lawrence Booth and located one with the same address as listed on the checks. Detective Peck requested a search warrant to obtain the known bank information, including but not limited to bank account numbers(s), deposits, withdrawals, name(s), address(es), phone numbers(s), driver’s license or identification(s), social security number(s) associated with the account or accounts being held in the name of Lawrence Booth of Pittsburgh. Specifically, the transaction(s) involving the payroll check #’s (2019923 in the amount of $4,786.19 and 2019948 in the amount of $3,175.50) drawn on the local bank account, and bank statements on Lawrence Booth’s account from March 1 through May 19. Detective Peck also requested any and all video of the above-listed two checks transactions (being cashed, and deposited) and video of all withdrawals from Booth’s account on May 10, thru May 19.

Detective Peck then applied for a search warrant on the known bank for account information of Lawrence Booth of Pittsburgh to further this investigation, searching for bank records, deposits, withdrawals, and any video associated with this investigation.

District Judge Duane Quinn reviewed the application and issued the search warrant. Detective Peck then served the warrant via email, the known bank’s preferred method of service, on May 19.

Detective Peck received the bank records from the known bank which consisted of records for March, April, and May. Detective Peck saw no suspicious activity on the account until the day of May 10, the mobile deposit of $4,786.19, and on May 11, an ATM withdrawal of $500.00 at the known bank’s location in Monroeville.

Attached to the records was the video of the ATM showing the withdrawal.

The video showed a black male approaching the ATM on foot wearing dark sweat pants, a gray hoodie, a black “Nike” neck wrap covering his face below the nose, and white tennis shoes around 9:11 a.m. on May 11. The actor puts a card into the machine, touches the keypad of the ATM, receives the cash, and walks away.

The records also indicate a withdrawal of $4,200.00 from the Oliver Building Office on May 11, at 9:13 a.m. with a video.

Detective Peck viewed the video and viewed a black male enter the bank, wearing a black ball hat on backward and a blue sweatshirt, and approaching a teller. When the actor is viewed entering the bank, he is on his telephone. The actor, who appears to be account holder Lawrence Booth, removes his wallet and removes what appears to be his identification card onto the bank counter and slides it towards the bank teller. The teller takes the identification and then hands Booth a printed receipt at 9:14 a.m. At 9:17 a.m., Booth signs the keypad and the teller slides him the ID back. At 9:18 a.m., the teller counts the money to Booth, who takes the money. At 9:19 a.m., Booth is viewed exiting the bank on video and pulling his cell phone out of his pocket as he exits the bank.

The bank records also indicate another mobile deposit on May 11, in the amount of $3,175.50. On May 12, another ATM withdrawal at the bank in Monroeville was in the amount of $500.00. Detective Peck viewed the video attached to that transaction and it was the same black male who withdrew money on May 12 at 8:16 a.m. He was wearing a black Metallica hoodie with the same black Nike neck wrap covering below his nose. The records also indicate two transactions at N. Versailles Walmart on May 12, one for $902.00 and another transaction for $952.00.

Detective Peck made contact with the N. Versailles Police Department which was able to make contact with N. Versailles Walmart and obtain the receipts for the items purchased. The first transaction involved a debit card on May 12 at 8:39 a.m., for a money card for $500 and $400, totaling $902.00.

The second transaction at Walmart on May 12 at 8:41 a.m. involved a debit card for money card purchases of $500.00 and $450.00, totaling $952.00. Walmart was able to print still photos of the suspect, who was the same black male in the above-listed two ATM withdrawals at a bank in Monroeville. At the Walmart store, the actor is wearing the black Metallica hoodie with the same black Nike neck wrap cover below his nose.

The N. Versailles Police Department. was able to provide Detective Peck with a picture of the vehicle the actor left Walmart in, which was a white Mercedes Benz registered to a known male.

On June 21, Detective Peck interviewed Lawerence Booth at his residence in Pittsburgh. Detective Peck confronted Booth on his account and the checks. Booth stated he received a phone call a while back from a guy in the North Side he knows as Pee Wee. Booth stated this guy described a method he could use to make money. Booth stated he was hurting for money and provided the guy with his banking information. He stated he noticed money in his account and he went to the bank and withdrew $4,200.00.

Booth stated that he spent the money. Detective Peck confronted Booth on how someone could withdraw money from his account at an ATM location without his debit card. Booth stated he lost his card and someone must have stolen it. He stated he tried to call the person back after his account was frozen and the number was no longer in service. Booth stated he could not provide any information that would help identify the person withdrawing the money at the ATM machines.

Case Against Heather Lint

On May 22, Detective Peck received an email from the previously mentioned CFO of the Clarion Borough business who sent a copy of a counterfeit payroll check issued on the account of the local business dated May 19 check #2021867 in the amount of $4,000.00 and had the signature of the CFO, which she reports as a forgery.

The check was made payable to Heather M. Lint of Jeannette.

The check was drawn from a known bank, and Detective Peck was sent a copy via email of the front of back of the check. On the back of the check, it lists the mobile deposit with the last four numbers of the account of 0824, dated May 19.

Detective Peck ran a PennDOT driver’s search for Heather Line and located one with the same address as listed on the check.

Detective Peck applied for a search warrant to obtain the known bank’s information including but not limited to the bank account number(s), deposits, withdrawals, name(s), address(es), phone(s), drivers license or identification(s), social security(s), associated with the account or accounts being held in the name of Heather Lint. Specifically, the transaction involving the local business’ payroll check #2021867 $4,000.00 drawn on a known bank; and bank statements of Heather M. LINT account from March 1 through June 1. Detective Peck also requested any and all video of the above-listed transactions (being cashed and deposited) and video of all withdrawals on the account from May 19 through June 1.

On June 8, Detective Peck applied for a search warrant for the account of Heather Lint at a known bank. District Judge Jeffrey Miller reviewed the search warrant and granted it.

Detective Peck then sent the search warrant to the known bank via certified mail, their preferred method of service.

Detective Peck received a response from the known bank that contained two months of bank statements. He reviewed bank statements, and the account was opened on April 13 with a $20.00 deposit. On May 12, another $20.00 deposit was made.

On May 19, a $4,000.00 mobile deposit was made, which was a counterfeit check from the local business.

On May 20, at 2:20 a.m., a $500.00 withdrawal was made at a known bank. The bank was able to provide surveillance video of the transaction, which shows a black male wearing a black ski mask approaching the ATM. It appears the male placed a debit card into the ATM and entered information by pushing buttons, suspected PIN #, and then removed cash from the ATM.

This black male appears to be the same suspect associated with other counterfeit checks from the local business.

The next transaction on the bank statement is a Pin Purchase at the N Versailles Walmart on May 20 at 9:28 a.m. in the amount of $2,002.00. Detective Peck was able to make contact with the N. Versailles Police and an employee at the N. Versailles Walmart. The employee provided Detective Peck with still photos of the transaction of the $2,002.00 and receipts of the transactions. The transaction involved two Western Union money orders in the amount of $1,000.00 each. The photos appear to be of a black female wearing a black jacket with the hood up, and black shoes with possibly pink shoe laces. The employee also provided a picture of the vehicle the suspect arrived in, a white Dodge Challenger.

The N. Versailles Police provided Detective Peck with a picture of the vehicle as it exited Walmart on a traffic cam. It displayed PA registration that returned to a 2021 Dodge registered to a known female.

The next transaction on the statement involved two ATM withdrawals on May 21, at 10:06 a.m. for $400.00 and at 10:07 a.m. for $100.00. Both transactions occurred at a bank in Irwin. Detective Peck made contact with a known bank and was advised these locations are ATMs inside the Sheetz store in Irwin and they have no cameras. Detective Peck contacted the Sheetz Company and submitted a request for video inside the store location for the above dates and times, and had not received a response.

The next bank transaction occurred on May 22 at 12:11 a.m. and 12:12 a.m., both at the same location as the 7-11 store in Jeannette. Detective Peck was able to make contact with the 7-11 store and was provided a photo of the actor making the withdrawal inside the store. No video is available at the location outside the store. The video shows a white female with dark hair wearing a pink hoodie, blue jeans and pink shoes. The picture appears to Detective Peck to be the account holder, Heather Lint.

After that above transaction, no more suspicious activity appeared on the statement.

On June 21, Detective Peck interviewed Lint at the Jeannette Police Department. Lint stated that her daughter’s boyfriend is behind the scheme. Lint stated that she created the bank account at a known bank because her daughter’s boyfriend stated his boys had checks and the checks would be deposited into her account and she would get a portion of the money and they would get some of the money.

Lint said when she opened the account, she got a folder along with a debit card. She gave the folder to her daughter’s boyfriend along with the bank card. Lint stated that her daughter’s boyfriend or his boys took money from the account and she got the card back and withdrew $500.00 from the 7-11 ATM on May 22 in the total amount of $500.00, and $500.00 from the Sheetz ATM in Irwin.

The ATM withdrawal on May 20 at 2:20 a.m. was a black male with a black mask believed to be a known male.

In the Lint case, a purchase was made at Walmart for Western Union money orders in the total amount of $2,002.00 The actor that made the purchase was driving a white Dodge registered to this known male and a known female.

Lint stated that she knew the person her daughter’s boyfriend was dealing with went by the street name D, which the affiant believes is a known male. Lint also provided information that she did not mobile deposit the check, and her daughter’s boyfriend did.

Lint stated the phone number linked to the mobile banking app is her daughter’s boyfriend. LINT provided a phone number for her and provided messages from May 19 between her and her daughter’s boyfriend that read as follows.

“Anyword from you boy yet? Just asking cuz it’s already 4 This day flew by.“

Lint’s daughter’s boyfriend did not respond to those messages. Note that May 19 was the day the counterfeit check was deposited into Lint’s account.

On May 21 at 12:34 a.m., Lint sent her daughter’s boyfriend a text message “I need that card I’m leaving.” Her daughter’s boyfriend responded “I gave it to (Lint’s daughter) to give to you.” LI NT then responded with a series of messages that her daughter’s boyfriend did not respond to:

– And there’s only 1500 I’m not even taking it off I’m telling my bank my card was stolen. Don’t care.

– Idk what type of time your boy is on but i’m not even touching that money

– I’m telling my bank my card was stolen

– idc what none of y’all gotta say

– On my kids i’m pressing charges idc.

On June 21, Detective Peck interviewed Lint’s daughter’s boyfriend at his residence in Pittsburgh. Detective Peck confronted him on the investigation involving the $4,000.00 check. He explained how he is dating Lint’s daughter and he is really close to Lint. He stated he had no idea about any check or bank account.

Lint’s daughter’s boyfriend stated that he only used Lint’s bank card once to buy food because the place did not accept cash and gave it directly back to her. Detective Peck confronted him that his phone number was linked to a known bank’s app used for this check. Detective Peck asked him to explain that, and he just kept saying that he is really close to Lint and has seen her in the past with a folder that involved bank information and could not explain how his phone number is linked to the bank app. He then stated that he did not want to be a rat and tell on people, and would not provide any further information.

No charges have been filed against the other known individuals involved.

Booth was arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on August 30, on the following charges in front of Judge Quinn:

Conspiracy – Theft By Unlawful Taking – Movable Prop, Felony 3

Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

Identity Theft, Felony 3

Lint was arraigned on August 30 at 1:00 p.m. on the following charges:

Conspiracy – Theft By Unlawful Taking – Movable Prop, Felony 3

Theft By Unlawful Taking – Movable Prop, Felony 3

Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

Identity Theft, Felony 3

Both individuals were released on $5,000.00 unsecured bail each.

Preliminary hearings are set for Tuesday, September 12, with Judge Quinn presiding.

