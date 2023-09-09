7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Saturday, September 9, 2023 @ 12:09 AM
Today
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday
Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 74. East wind around 6 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 5am, then a chance of showers after 5am. Low around 61. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday
A slight chance of showers before 11am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Tuesday
A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night
Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 69.
