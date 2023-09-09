Barbara L. Stalker, 93, of Parker, formerly of the Eau Claire area, passed away peacefully at Parker Personal Care Home Wednesday evening (09-06-23), where she had resided for the past three years.

Born in Pittsburgh on July 25, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Thora Metts Mueller.

On July 9, 1949, she married the late Donald Joe Stalker who passed away May 15, 2015, just a few weeks shy of what would have been their 66th anniversary.

She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church of Eau Claire and was a member and past officer of the former O.E.S. Chapter 60 of Parker (now Clarion).

Barb was skilled at gardening and well-known for her baking and cooking skills.

Surviving are daughter Pam (John) Van Ness of Cherryville (Shelby), North Carolina, and son Ken (Joyce) Stalker of Eau Claire.

Barb also leaves to cherish her memory five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great, great-grandchildren.

A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation 11:00 AM to Noon Saturday (9-9-23) at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Washington St., Eau Claire.

Funeral service at Noon on Saturday at the funeral home with burial to follow at Eau Claire Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.

