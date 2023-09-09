 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Barbara L. Stalker

Saturday, September 9, 2023 @ 08:09 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-cloYSKh0id8s00S (1)Barbara L. Stalker, 93, of Parker, formerly of the Eau Claire area, passed away peacefully at Parker Personal Care Home Wednesday evening (09-06-23), where she had resided for the past three years.

Born in Pittsburgh on July 25, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Thora Metts Mueller.

On July 9, 1949, she married the late Donald Joe Stalker who passed away May 15, 2015, just a few weeks shy of what would have been their 66th anniversary.

She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church of Eau Claire and was a member and past officer of the former O.E.S. Chapter 60 of Parker (now Clarion).

Barb was skilled at gardening and well-known for her baking and cooking skills.

Surviving are daughter Pam (John) Van Ness of Cherryville (Shelby), North Carolina, and son Ken (Joyce) Stalker of Eau Claire.

Barb also leaves to cherish her memory five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great, great-grandchildren.

A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation 11:00 AM to Noon Saturday (9-9-23) at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Washington St., Eau Claire.

Funeral service at Noon on Saturday at the funeral home with burial to follow at Eau Claire Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.