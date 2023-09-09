Cindy Sue Mong, 67, of Emlenton passed away late Tuesday evening (09-05-23) at UPMC – Hamot in Erie.

Born in Callensburg, Clarion Co., Pa. on November 23, 1955.

She was a graduate of Keystone High School in Knox.

Cindy worked for a period of time at the former Glass Containers Corp. of Parker.

She then began a career as an optician for much of her adult life.

She was protestant by faith, and a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary at Cherry Valley.

She also was the proud owner of a 1973 “Cuda” of a 340 cubic engine, four-speed, with black-on-black vintage.

Surviving are her husband Ralph I. “Sonny” Mong (Emlenton), and her son Ryan who resides in Harrisville; also she is survived by her sister Ginny Kerschbaumer as well as nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Mother Audrey Brenneman, sister Becky Weckerly, brother Chuck Lutz, and brother-in-law John Kerschbaumer.

A private family service and visitation will be held at Buzard Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.

