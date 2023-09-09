Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mocha Morning Drink

This mocha blend with soothe your soul!

Ingredients

6 cups hot brewed coffee

3/4 cup half-and-half cream



6 tablespoons chocolate syrup7 teaspoons sugar6 cinnamon sticks (3 inches)Whipped cream in a can, optional

Directions

-In a large saucepan, combine coffee, cream, chocolate syrup and sugar. Cook and stir over medium heat until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture is heated through. Ladle into 6 large mugs. Stir each serving with a cinnamon stick. Garnish with whipped cream if desired.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.