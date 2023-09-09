Cloyd Wilbur Hollen

Mr. Hollen, 92, of Sugarcreek and formerly of Altoona, died Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at The Collins House Hospice Care in Franklin with his devoted wife Audrey at his side.

Born December 15, 1930, in Blandburg, he was the son of the late Cloyd T. and Laura C. (Laird) Hollen.

He was preceded in death in 1994 by his first wife of 42 years LaRue A. (Miller) Hollen and his sisters Dorothy (Don) Diehl and Margaret (Hoot) Felix and a sister-in-law Barbara (Henderson) Miller.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years Audrey (Baker-Seller) Hollen of Sugarcreek, his daughter Sharon L. Hollen (Bill Nelson) of Mullins, SC., his son Wayne G. (Robin) Hollen of Durham, NC., his stepdaughter Susan (Neil) McLaughlin of Martinsburg, WV, stepson Tim (Dottie) Sellers of Corapolis, a brother in law George A. (Faye) Miller of Birmingham, MI.

Also surviving are seven grandchildren Laura Moore of Durham, NC., Rebecca Kirkman (Scott) of Whittset, NC., Andrew (Jamie) Hollen of Raleigh, NC., Jessica (Chris) Sellers of Pittsburgh, Theresa (Kyle) Callahan of Cochranton, Maura (Jeff) Cote of Great Mills, MD. and Elliott Spenser of Nassau, Bahamas.

He is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Cloyd graduated from Reade Township High School in 1949 and was employed by the PRR until his enlistment in the Army in 1952.

He worked as a prison guard at Rockview Penitentiary after leaving the Army.

In 1964 Cloyd was one of the first 12 cadets to be selected to the Pennsylvania Fish Commissions H.R. Stackhouse School of Fishery Conservation and Watercraft Safety and graduated in 1965.

Upon graduation he was assigned to Blair County as a Fish Warden.

He served in Blair County for 5 years before being promoted to Assistant Regional Supervisor for the Northwest Region in Franklin, PA. in 1969.

He worked at the Region Office until his retirement in 1991.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He harvested numerous deer in his more than 80 years of hunting.

He spent many hours in Penn’s woods with his best friend Herb Schwegler.

His love of the outdoors and nature was passed along to his children and grandchildren.

He was a mentor to many young and older sportsmen through the years.

Cloyd loved growing a wide variety of flowers and had several large cacti he enjoyed taking care of.

He loved playing games, cards and dominos with family and friends and outdoor games with his grandchildren.

Cloyd was an active member of Sugarcreek United Methodist Church for more than 50 years.

He enjoyed traveling and made several cross country trips.

He enjoyed spending winters in Florida after his retirement.

The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of The Collins House in Franklin for their loving care of Cloyd over the past 6 weeks.

On Sunday, September 10, 2023 there will be a viewing for Cloyd at the McQuown Funeral Home, Glasgow, Cambria County, from 5-7 pm and again on Monday from 10:00 am until the hour of services at 11:00 am.

Pastor Joe Stains will officiate and burial will be in Utahville Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.mcquownfuneralhome.com/.

